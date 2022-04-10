$3.2 million in alleged cocaine seized at Texas border

(CNN) A tractor trailer coming into the US from Mexico was caught Friday carrying 427 pounds of alleged cocaine, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Sunday.

An officer stationed at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, encountered a truck hauling papier-mâché handicrafts and sent it for a secondary examination, according to a CBP news release.

Officials used nonintrusive inspection equipment and found 101 packages containing 427 pounds of alleged cocaine with an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

The Office of Field Operations seized the drugs, and special agents with US Homeland Security Investigations are investigating, according to CBP.

"Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in the commercial truck environment," said Albert Flores, Port Director at the Laredo Port of Entry. "Their effective utilization of training, inspections experience and technology successfully prevented a significant load of cocaine from ever reaching US streets."

