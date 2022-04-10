17-year-old arrested in South Bronx shooting that left one teen dead, two others injured

(CNN) A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a shooting in the Bronx Friday that killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded two other teenagers, New York police said.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

CNN has reached out to the Bronx District Attorney's Office to inquire about arraignment.

A 16-year-old identified as Angellyh Yambo died as a result of the shooting, which police previously said occurred during a dispute between two individuals as the victims walked home from school just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows two individuals gesturing to each other from opposite sides of the street, police said, before one pulled out a gun and started firing.

