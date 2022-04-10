Philadelphia waives residency requirement for police and prison guards amid staffing shortages

(CNN) Amid significant staffing shortages for police and prison officers, Philadelphia has lifted its residency requirement that required newly hired recruits to live in the city for one year prior to their appointment, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

Mayor Jim Kenney requested a waiver to lift the residency rule -- which was first adopted in 2020 and aimed to diversify recruits for the Philadelphia Police Department and the Department of Prisons -- citing high vacancies for positions, the statement reads. Lifting the rule, Kenney said, will enable departments to broaden their potential pool of applicants.

"The two-year-old measure, offered as a vehicle to help drive diversity within the City's police force, has been a hindrance in addressing critical staffing shortages within both the Philadelphia Police and Prisons Departments," Philadelphia City Councilmember Derek Green said in a statement Thursday.

Low police officer salaries also play a part in the difficulty of finding new recruits, Green added.

"While I appreciate Mayor Kenney's attention to the residency issue, officers' starting salaries are below the national average and this pay gap is the other major reason, according to Commissioner (Danielle) Outlaw, that we are having difficulty hiring new officers," he said.

