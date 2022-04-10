Over 100 NYC streets will be car-free for Earth Day

(CNN) More than 100 streets in New York City's five boroughs will go car-free to celebrate Earth Day.

For the fifth year in a row, the city will mark the occasion by closing streets to vehicles, according to a news release from the NYC Department of Transportation.

The closings will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23; the day after Earth Day is observed around the world.

"Earth Day is when we can all commit to protecting our Earth -- and one way we can do that is by repurposing our roadways," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, according to the release.

"Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows New York City's car-free streets to come alive," said Rodriguez.

