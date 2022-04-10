Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters, the first major of his career, following dominant performance

Scottie Scheffler plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament

Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.