Manchester City and Liverpool play out pulsating draw to keep Premier League title race in the balance

(CNN) The Premier League title race remains nip and tuck after Manchester City and Liverpool played out a pulsating 2-2 draw on Sunday in Manchester.

City took the lead in the first five minutes when Kevin De Bruyne's deflected shot flew past a despairing Alisson in goal.

But Liverpool bit back soon after, with Diogo Jota tapping home from close range.

And in an pulsating first-half, Gabriel Jesus tapped Manchester City back into the lead only for Sadio Mane to equalize 47 seconds after half-time.

The draw means City have a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with just seven games remaining of the season.

De Bruyne celebrates scoring the opening goal against Liverpool.

Read More