French voters head to the polls in presidential race

Paris (CNN) French voters head to the polls Sunday for one of the most consequential presidential elections the country has seen in decades.

Twelve candidates, including incumbent Emmanuel Macron, are running for the top job. If none of them receives more than 50% of the ballots, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff on April 24.

Macron is seeking to become the first French President to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The centrist Macron faces a litany of challengers from the political extremes, including Marine Le Pen, the long-time standard-bearer for the French far-right; TV pundit and author Eric Zemmour; and leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron, Eric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Most analysts said the contest would be a referendum on the rise of the French right, but the war in Ukraine upended those expectations.

