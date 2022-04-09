NASA's third attempt at crucial moon mission test delayed to Tuesday due to malfunctioning valve

(CNN) NASA announced Saturday that a crucial moon mission test has again been delayed and is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The space agency was scheduled to begin a prelaunch test for NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon . The Artemis program is NASA's first mission to the moon since 1972.

On the NASA blog , the agency said the test was pushed due to a malfunctioning valve.

"Engineers have identified a helium check valve that is not functioning as expected, requiring these changes to ensure safety of the flight hardware," the agency said. Engineers at the Kennedy Space Center will evaluate the valve and replace it if needed, the agency added.

The critical prelaunch test is known as a "wet dress rehearsal" and simulates every stage of launch without the rocket actually leaving the launchpad. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will be powered on, supercold propellant will be loaded into the rocket's tanks (the "wet" in wet dress rehearsal), and NASA's team will go through a full countdown simulating the launch.

Read More