He won $217 million in the lottery, then spent nearly all of it to help save the planet

Paris (CNN) A lucky Frenchman has decided to dedicate most of his record-breaking $217 million lottery jackpot to a nature foundation he created, he told Le Parisien in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.

The winner, nicknamed "Guy" by French lottery group Françaises des Jeux (FDJ), won the sum in December 2020. At the time, the jackpot was the largest in the history of EuroMillions, a seven-number lottery involving several European countries including France and the United Kingdom.

"From my point of view, the priority today is saving the planet," Guy told Le Parisien. "We must act. It is an absolute emergency. If nothing is done in this regard, all other actions will be in vain. We will no longer exist."

Climate scientists from around the world reported Monday renewable energy must take the place of fossil fuels, to prevent even more deadly and destructive impacts of the climate crisis. The energy transition needs to happen within this decade, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded.

Revisiting the moment of his win, Guy told Le Parisien he could still remember his doubts and disbelief. After it became clear he was indeed the winner, he said, he made up his mind to put the money to good use.

Read More