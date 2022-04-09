Zoos are moving their birds indoors to protect them against a deadly strain of the avian flu

(CNN) Zoos across the country are moving their birds indoors to protect them from the spread of a contagious and potentially lethal strain of the avian flu.

Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been rising in backyard flocks and wild birds across dozens of states in recent months, prompting zoo officials to temporarily shut down bird exhibits.

"This strain of the disease is highly contagious and lethal to birds," the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore said in a statement on its website. "As a precautionary measure, we have closed our aviaries and moved several of our bird species to behind-the-scenes facilities with limited human contact until the threat of avian influenza has subsided."

Birds in zoos could get infected by wild birds, humans or a new bird introduced to the facility.

The avian flu was first detected in February in a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County, Indiana, according to the US Department of Agriculture. This was the first case of infection in the US since 2020.

