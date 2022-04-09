A message in a bottle started its journey in Georgia. After two years and more than 4,000 miles it was found off the coast of France

(CNN) What started out as an idea on a whim, turned into friendship across the Atlantic Ocean.

In January 2020, Victoria Kay and her boyfriend, Graeme, were visiting St. Simons Island in Georgia from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Kay told CNN she has been painting her entire life, and decided to paint a scene from one of her favorites, a maritime forest, in watercolor.

She happened to have a bottle with her and decided at the last minute to roll up the painting, place it inside the bottle, tape it up and toss it off the pier into the ocean.

"I had no idea it would ever take off to France," Kay recounted, "It was just on a whim, I've never done this before."

A painting of live oak trees in Maritime forest was in the bottle Victoria Kay sent.

