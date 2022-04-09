Police arrest man after he allegedly buried his mother and sister in the backyard and continued to cash social security checks

(CNN) A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the burial of both his mother and sister inside plastic containers in the backyard of their suburban Chicago home, according to police.

Michael Lelko, 45, has been charged with two felony counts of concealment of death/moving body, according to court documents filed in the Cook County Circuit Court.

Lelko was not charged with the deaths of his mother, Jean Lelko, and sister, Jennifer Lelko, because the medical examiner's office could not determine the cause of death due to the deterioration of the bodies, Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion told CNN.

Lelko's brother, John Lelko, was also taken into custody but was not formally charged and was later released.

The medical examiner did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

