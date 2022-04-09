Car crash near Austin food truck leave 11 people injured, officials say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Updated 3:02 AM ET, Sat April 9, 2022

The scene of the crash Friday night in Austin, Texas.
(CNN)Eleven people were injured after car crash pushed a vehicle into a group standing near a food truck in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, according to authorities.

Two victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two others sustained "potentially serious" injuries, according to Capt. Christa Stedman, a spokesperson for the Austin-Travis County EMS.
First responders were called to the crash area around 8:20 p.m., Stedman told CNN in a phone call.
      Nine victims were hospitalized, and two others, including one of the drivers, refused medical treatment, she added.
        The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.