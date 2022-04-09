Tiger Woods' improbable Masters journey continues as he tees off for third round

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 1:25 PM ET, Sat April 9, 2022

Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8. The world's top-ranked golfer went into the weekend with a five-stroke lead.
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8. The world's top-ranked golfer went into the weekend with a five-stroke lead.
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the fifth hole on Friday. He had a rough start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but he recovered to finish with a 2-over-par 74.
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the fifth hole on Friday. He had a rough start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but he recovered to finish with a 2-over-par 74.
Collin Morikawa hits his tee shot on the 12th hole Friday.
Collin Morikawa hits his tee shot on the 12th hole Friday.
Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — get a glimpse of Woods as he approaches the 11th green on Friday.
Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — get a glimpse of Woods as he approaches the 11th green on Friday.
Keita Nakajima, the world's No. 1 amateur golfer, hits a shot after taking a drop on the 12th hole Friday.
Keita Nakajima, the world's No. 1 amateur golfer, hits a shot after taking a drop on the 12th hole Friday.
A view of the 10th green on Friday.
A view of the 10th green on Friday.
A young spectator watches play on the 12th hole Friday.
A young spectator watches play on the 12th hole Friday.
Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt on Friday.
Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt on Friday.
Fans carry beverages near the seventh hole leaderboard on Friday.
Fans carry beverages near the seventh hole leaderboard on Friday.
Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion, reacts to a missed putt on the seventh hole Friday.
Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion, reacts to a missed putt on the seventh hole Friday.
Shane Lowry reacts to a missed eagle chip on the 15th hole Friday.
Shane Lowry reacts to a missed eagle chip on the 15th hole Friday.
Masters pins adorn a fan's hat on Friday.
Masters pins adorn a fan's hat on Friday.
Billy Horschel points to a turtle on the fringe of the 16th green Friday.
Billy Horschel points to a turtle on the fringe of the 16th green Friday.
Woods tees off on the fourth hole during Thursday's first round. He finished with a 1-under-par 71 in his return to competitive golf.