Tiger Woods' improbable Masters journey continues as he tees off for third round

The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8. The world's top-ranked golfer went into the weekend with a five-stroke lead.
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the fifth hole on Friday. He had a rough start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but he recovered to finish with a 2-over-par 74.
Collin Morikawa hits his tee shot on the 12th hole Friday.
Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — get a glimpse of Woods as he approaches the 11th green on Friday.
Keita Nakajima, the world's No. 1 amateur golfer, hits a shot after taking a drop on the 12th hole Friday.
A view of the 10th green on Friday.
A young spectator watches play on the 12th hole Friday.
Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt on Friday.
Fans carry beverages near the seventh hole leaderboard on Friday.
Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion, reacts to a missed putt on the seventh hole Friday.
Shane Lowry reacts to a missed eagle chip on the 15th hole Friday.
Masters pins adorn a fan's hat on Friday.
Billy Horschel points to a turtle on the fringe of the 16th green Friday.