Final hole drama cuts Scottie Scheffler's lead and sets up thrilling final day of the Masters

The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Tiger Woods watches his shot on the third hole during the third round.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Robert MacIntyre lines up his putt with caddie Michael Thomson on the sixth green on Saturday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole on Saturday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits from the rough on the first fairway on Saturday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8. The world's top-ranked golfer went into the weekend with a five-stroke lead.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
A view of the 10th green on Friday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the fifth hole on Friday. He had a rough start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but he recovered to finish with a 2-over-par 74.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Collin Morikawa hits his tee shot on the 12th hole Friday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — get a glimpse of Woods as he approaches the 11th green on Friday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Keita Nakajima, the world's No. 1 amateur golfer, hits a shot after taking a drop on the 12th hole Friday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
A young spectator watches play on the 12th hole Friday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt on Friday.