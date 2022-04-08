A venomous 'blue dragon' sea slug washed ashore along the Texas coast

(CNN) On a beach vacation, a venomous sea slug probably isn't high on your must-see list.

That's exactly what San Antonio resident Erick Yanta came across on his trip to Mustang Island, an 18-mile-wide stretch of land in the Gulf of Mexico near Corpus Christi, Texas.

While strolling along the beach, Yanta and his wife, Anna, spotted a tiny blue and white creature no longer than an inch clinging to a rock. He scooped it up to take a closer look and filmed it before carefully placing it back into the water.

Yanta didn't know it at the time, but they had encountered the venomous Glaucus atlanticus, also known as the "blue dragon."

"We've seen plenty of jellyfish like the Portuguese man-of-war, but never this animal," Yanta said. The Portuguese man-of-war is a siphonophore, a species closely related to jellyfish, according to the National Ocean Service