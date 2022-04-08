No bail for Nevada man accused of fatally shooting Naomi Irion

(CNN) The Nevada man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman who disappeared from a Walmart parking lot in mid-March will remain in jail without bail, a judge ruled Friday.

Troy Driver , 41, of Fallon, was arrested March 25 in connection with the death of Naomi Irion. She was last seen March 12 around 5 a.m. PT in the rural town of Fernley. Her body was found March 29 in a neighboring county.

At a Friday court appearance, Driver was formally charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary of a motor vehicle, robbery and destruction of evidence. He was denied bail on the murder charge.

Driver was not asked to plead to any of the charges during Friday's hearing. His next court appearance, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for May 10.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Troy Driver

Read More