Louisiana State Police senior officer on leave over phone data in Ronald Greene's death

(CNN) The second in command in the Louisiana State Police (LSP), who was accused of erasing data from his work cellphone after the death of Ronald Greene, has been placed on administrative leave nearly three years after the Black motorist's death.

On Friday, the head of the law enforcement agency, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis, said he "placed Lt. Col. Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device," in a statement issued by LSP.

"The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings," said Davis in the statement.

Greene died on May 10, 2019, while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police after a vehicle chase.

The decision to place Cain on administrative leave comes a day after Davis, while testifying in front of a special committee of the Louisiana State legislature investigating Greene's death, was pressed by lawmakers as to why Cain was still on the job. They also wanted to know why Cain had not yet been placed on leave.

Louisiana State Police Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the agency's second in command, confers with Gail Holland, a Louisiana State Police attorney, while testifying Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

