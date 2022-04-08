College admissions scam's test-taking ace is set for sentencing today

(CNN) The man who authorities say was a key cog in a sprawling college admissions scam to help wealthy parents buy their children's way into universities is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Mark Riddell, a standardized test-taking savant, was paid to either ace SATs and ACTs in students' place, or correct the students' answers before they were handed in, prosecutors said.

Riddell, one of many people caught up in the wider scheme in 2019, pleaded guilty that year to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities arrested and charged Riddell, dozens of parents, college coaches and administrators in the sprawling 2019 investigation known as "Operation Varsity Blues." And a jury was deliberating Friday in a federal court in Boston in the case of former USC water polo coach, Jovan Vavic, who was charged with fraud and conspiracy in the scam.

Riddell agreed to a plea deal in 2019 that calls for incarceration at the low end of sentencing guidelines for the charges. Federal prosecutors have suggested a 33- to 41-month sentence , a law enforcement source told CNN that year. He had faced up to 20 years in prison.