Alabama lawmakers send two bills limiting transgender youth protections to governor's desk

(CNN) Alabama's Republican-controlled legislature passed two bills on the last day of the state's legislative session that target transgender children, including one that makes it a felony for a doctor to administer gender-affirming health care to minors.

Another bill, which requires K-12 students to use bathrooms designated for their biological sex, included a last-hour amendment Thursday that critics have compared to similar legislation in Florida dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law. It would ban classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools.

The state's House of Representatives also approved SB 184, which would make it a class C felony for medical professionals to provide gender-affirming care -- such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgery -- to people 18 and younger.

If signed into law by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, medical professionals who provide such care could face up to 10 years in prison.

"The decision to pursue a course of hormonal and surgical interventions to address a discordance between the individual's sex and sense of identity should not be presented to or determined for minors who are incapable of comprehending the negative implications and life-course difficulties attending to these interventions," the bill reads.

