There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week brings the launch of a Keith Haring and LeSportsac collab, a Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics activewear and loungewear collection, sustainable Hanky Panky panties, a reissued scent from Vitruvi that we’re obsessed with, a cast iron Always Pan from Our Place — and much more. Take a look below for more on these (and to shop them before they sell out). Fabletics Sun-Daze Collection Vanessa Hudgens-designed activewear and loungewear Fabletics is known for activewear at incredible intro prices (you’re going to have to create an account to shop), and it’s teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens on a colorful Sun-Daze collection that features a range of loungewear and activewear. We’re talking ultra-high-waist leggings in leopard print, bike shorts in vivid pink and orange (both with matching tops) and pink terry wide-legged sweatpants for chilling out at the weekend. Our Place Always Cast Iron Pan A keep-forever Always Pan in gorgeous shades Our Place’s Always Pan has been a hit since its launch, but the brand just did one better and came out with a cast-iron version that’s just as beautifully designed (have you ever seen colorful cast iron?) and lasts a lot longer than a nonstick pan, too. Made from enameled cast iron, the $145 pan is designed to be super-easy to take care of, unlike traditional cast iron. It comes in the brand’s gorgeous shades of spice, sage, blue salt, lavender, steam and char, and unlike the regular Always Pan, you can pop it in the oven too — making it way worth the investment. (It even comes with silicone grips for the handles so taking it in and out is easy). Of course, this being an Our Place launch, it sold out in under an hour, but keep an eye out for early summer when there’s a restock. Skims Vintage Tees Form-fitting, go-everywhere basic tees The perfect tee is an eternal quest, but Skims has come extremely close to the mark with the new line of vintage tees it’s just launched. In styles that include scoop-neck long-sleeve, tank top and short-sleeve tees, crew-neck long-sleeve tees and two lengths of cropped short-sleeve T-shirts, there’s a style in here for every outfit and season. They start at $32, and true to form, the color palette is extensive but muted — think terracotta, several shades of brown, white and of course, black. Keith Haring x LeSportsac Nylon bags in iconic Haring prints Keith Haring’s iconic patterns and artwork keep popping up (who can forget that Ruggable collab?), and now LeSportsac has released a capsule collection featuring some of the artist’s most famous designs. Items include cosmetic bags emblazoned with graffiti-inspired hearts ($35-$55), ‘LOVE’-emblazoned crossbody bags, as well as the brand’s classic tote ($180) and duffel ($160) in vivid people-populated patterns. Stasher Ocean Forest Collection Reusable do-anything food storage bags Stasher’s super-sturdy, dishwasher-able bags do everything from freezing your leftovers to sous-viding your chicken breast — this writer throws one in her bag when she travels for anything from holding money while kayaking and transporting strawberries from markets. Now, the brand just launched a new Ocean Forest collection starting at $7.99 that keeps the classic shapes and sizes but introduces them in new colors: a tangerine, aqua blue, deep blue, purple and green. Plus, the company’s donating 1% of sales to SeaTrees, an organization that’s working on restoring kelp forests in California. Hanky Panky EcoRx Loungewear and Underwear Upcycled fabrics and an end-of-life plan for panties Hanky Panky, maker of lie-flat lace panties, just launched a new EcoRx collection featuring underwear in eight different cuts as well as nightwear that’s made from upcycled Tencel Lyocell fibers. The collection includes shorts ($55), French briefs ($34), low-rise thongs ($24) and more. Meanwhile, if you have Hanky Panky panties in your drawer that are on the older side, a revitalized Lingeriecycle program from Hanky Panky is the new-again best way to get rid of them: Customers can turn in any unwanted or old undergarments, and the company will facilitate recycling with Green Tree. Amazon Made for You Tees $25 made-to-measure athletic tees Amazon isn’t the first place we’d think of when it comes to bespoke clothing, but that’s changed with the launch of made-to-measure athletic tees, which you can add to your cart for just $25. Using the retailer’s Made for You virtual try-on technology, customers can enter their height, weight, body type and two pictures, and the tech will determine body measurements automatically. From there, you can choose from more than 50 ways to customize your tee for the perfect fit and style you’ve been dreaming of, including sleeve length, fit, neckline, color and more. The fabric is made to be worn all day, so it has moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties (saving on some washing — and water — along the way). Cole Haan’s ‘Move Makers’ Collection A colorful collection by women for women Cole Haan’s latest collection pays homage to creative, talented women — and tapped into four visionaries to have them collaborate on an all-new series featuring sneakers, shoes, caps, jackets and backpacks. The pieces boast color blocking in vibrant hues (think pops of spring’s acid green, magenta, and blush) and styles for anything the day brings, whether you’re in the market for (actually cool) golf shoes, city sneakers, a belt bag or a training jacket. Megababe’s Rosy Pits Candle An deodorant-inspired candle that actually smells great We’ve talked about Megababe’s anti-thigh-chafing sticks before, but now the brand’s come out with an armpit-inspired candle called Rosy Pits that actually smells good. It’s made with Megababe’s famous rosy deodorant scent infused into natural soy and coconut wax (no paraffin here!), giving you 50 hours of clean burn time. Outer x Bobby Berk Dining Collection Sleek teak and aluminum furniture for outdoor spaces “Queer Eye”’s interior design expert Bobby Berk has teamed up with AAPI-owned furniture brand Outer for an outdoor dining collection perfect for spring’s warmer weather. Made from teak and aluminum, the set consists of different sized tables (one seats six, another expands to fit eight to 12 people) as well as stylish director’s-style chairs perfect for leaning back and relaxing in. The chairs fold up for storage and the table is finished with OuterShell, making cleanup super easy. Caraway Bakeware à la Carte Baking pans practical for the oven and pretty for serving Formerly available as a set and as a set only, Caraway’s baking pans now come a la carte so you can order exactly what you need and nothing more (or less!). You can pick up duos of the circle pans, one-off baking sheets in various sizes or even a half-sized bakeware set that replaces your worn out sheet pans, muffin trays and cake pans. Best of all, everything’s on sale, so scoop them up in one of five stylish colorways before the discount goes away. Moon LED Teeth Whitening Device No-mess, no-fuss whitening in five minutes per treatment Celebrities have plenty of gifted dentists at their disposal, but now starlet-beloved brand Moon Oral Care (Kendall Jenner is a partner) has gifted all of us with an LED Whitening Device that promises teeth that are 12 shades whiter in just two weeks — and all you have to do is place some whitening strips on your teeth, put the cordless LED device over them and then let it all chill for five minutes. The devices are $79.99 and come with two weeks of strips for twice-a-day treatments. Veja x Mansur Gavriel Monochromatic Campo sneakers in spring’s pastel hues If your sneakers are a little tired from a winter of grime and grit — or you’re in the market for a minimalist new handbag — this new collab from sustainable French sneaker brand Veja and luxury house Mansur Gavriel is exactly what you need. Veja’s low-riding Campo sneakers ($175) get a monochromatic makeover in pastel blue, a lilac-y pink, cream and a sunny yellow — the perfect shades to put a springtime spring in your step. Bala Weighted Jump Rope For all-grown-up kids working on their cardio Jumping rope might be a recess activity for kids, but grown-ups can get in on the cardio benefits in a big way, too. Bala’s new weighted jump rope features .5-lb. weighted handles and a jump rope of adjustable length so you can work your arms and not trip at the same time. It’s great for people who travel a lot since you can throw it in your luggage for use in your hotel room without having to head to a gym or putting you over the airline’s weight allowance. Get it in blush, charcoal or sand for $75. Hedley & Bennett x LoveShackFancy Floral aprons for Easter baking (and anytime) Hedley & Bennett is the apron home cooks are obsessed with, and the brand has teamed up with LoveShackFancy to create cottagecore aprons that add a little romance to making a weeknight dinner or creating a weekend feast with friends. They come in two prints — one a dusky rose and the other a brighter rosebud pattern — and three different styles, including Hadley & Bennett’s famous Essential Apron ($125, and with a bit shorter of a hem), the Kids’ Apron ($65) and the all-new, waist-down Café Bistro Apron ($75). Just in time for Mother’s Day, there’s also a “Mommy & Me” bundle in the new prints featuring the Essential apron and the Kids’ version too ($175). Vitruvi Legacy Blend The home scent brand’s first-ever signature fragrance is back For those of us who need an energizing lift after months of that working-from-home life (or who want to chill after a week of that office life), Vitruvi’s reissued the brand’s first-ever signature fragrance, Legacy Blend. It’s a harmonious mix of bergamot, lavender and rose, and frankincense and cedarwood, for a luxe scent across the house. There’s two ways to purchase it: as part of the brand-new Signature Kit ($57) featuring essential oils blended in the brand’s most iconic scents — Legacy, Sleep, Pacific and Golden — or as a one-off purchase ($34).