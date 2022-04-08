This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Fitbit trackers, discounted Vitamix blenders and savings on Casely phone accessories. All that and more below. Fitbit $79.95 $49.95 at Best Buy Best Buy is currently running a sale on a variety of Fitbit models, including the Inspire 2, our pick for the best fitness tracker. If you’re looking to gain insight into robust data about your health and habits, it’s a great time to save up to $50 on a premium fitness tracker. Casely 30% off sitewide Express yourself with bold phone cases and other tech accessories from Casely. Right now you can score 30% off sitewide when you use code CNNSPRING at checkout. With designs ranging from van Gogh to holographic to tie-dye, there’s a case for everyone’s style. And if your phone is constantly dying on the go, you’ll like the CaselyPower cases, which are engineered to fully juice your phone, no charger needed. EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds $65.99 $38.24 at Amazon The EarFun Air earbuds are our favorite true wireless option for anyone looking for high-quality sound without the premium price tag. They perform better than earphones nearly double their price. Right now they’re even kinder to your wallet at just $38.24 at Amazon — just clip the on-page coupon for maximum savings. Vitamix Up to $100 off blenders Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. Five bestselling models are seeing solid discounts right now as part of the brand’s early Mother’s Day savings event. These powerful blenders are game changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to buy. Z Grills Friends and Family sale Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of its Friends and Family sale, the brand is offering up to 25% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor. You’ll be able to smoke, bake, roast, braise, sear, grill, chargrill or barbecue anything your heart desires in no time. More deals to shop • Candles are the best way to conjure up some ambiance, and right now you can get into the spring mood with Nordstrom’s 40% off sale on Otherland candles. • Turn your iPad into the touchscreen laptop Apple still hasn’t come out with yet (for way cheaper) with the Apple Magic Keyboard, currently $56 off on Amazon. • The sun’s coming out again, and Quay sunglasses are the durable, stylish pair to get you through the season. Right now you can snag one pair for $39 or three pairs for $99. • If you’re outfitting your house with a spring refresh, head to Slumberland for beds, sofas and way more: You can save $100 off purchases of $1,499 or more on top of 20% off storewide. • Let a robot clean for you with the roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is now $120 off on Amazon and is ideal for pets too. • Whether you need a new mattress or want to upgrade your sheets, over at Allswell you can take 20% off everything using the code SPRING20. • Snag a pair of sleek noise-canceling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $10 off at Amazon, which puts them well below that $100 mark. • If Samsung isn’t your thing, second-generation Apple AirPods are $99 instead of $169 at Amazon now too. • For $499.99, you can get a Therabody Theragun at Best Buy for on-demand relief whenever, wherever (it even comes with a travel case). • It’s spring chocolate season, and right now you can save 22% on Hershey’s chocolate at Amazon — perfect for filing up Easter baskets or just your desk stash. Deals you may have missed Fuel Power Station $150 $100 at Case-Mate Keep all your Apple gadgets conveniently juiced up with the Fuel Power Station. This sleek charging station includes three wireless pads to simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in addition to one USB-C charging port for an additional device. Right now you can get $50 off the Fuel Power Station when you use our exclusive code CNN50 at checkout. Stasher Bags, 7-Pack $101.99 $81.59 at Amazon April is Earth month, so what better time to take advantage of this sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies? This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the seven-pack bundle, which includes a variety of sizes for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave, and they’re perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches. Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Cooking Event Bed, bath, and … kitchen. Now that we’ve finally solved the mystery of the Beyond, don’t miss this opportunity to take up to 20% off an array of cooking tools and appliances. You can score deals on bestselling brands like Cuisinart, Oxo and NutriBullet as part of this enormous sale. Sur La Table Cookware Sale Right now you can save on all your favorite brands — including Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more — as part of Sur La Table’s cookware sale. With pots and pans up to 50% off, this sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your cooking supplies. With your kitchen fully stocked with premium cookware, you might never feel like ordering takeout again … maybe. Apple AirPods Pro $249 $174 at Amazon You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $174, the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Our pick for best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Lenovo Smart Clock $69.99 $49.99 at eBay Don’t be fooled by the Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s compact display. The device functions as a full-fledged smart display outfitted with Google Assistant for traffic reports, weather forecasts or streaming your Nest camera feed to your nightstand. Right now you can score the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for just $49.99 at eBay. You can also get the clock paired with a wireless charging dock that can charge two additional devices at once for just $69.99. Apple Watch SE $279 $229 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE is currently discounted to the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Deeply integrated with the iPhone and sporting a modern design, the SE carries all the essential Apple Watch features — you can text or make a call from your wrist, track activity, use any watchOS app, measure your heart rate and even track your sleep. If you’re cool without the always-on display, taking an electrocardiogram (ECG) or measuring blood oxygen, it’s the Apple Watch for you. Microsoft Office Lifetime License $349 $49.99 at Stacksocial Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.