Hong Kong (CNN) A pet dog was beaten to death by a health worker in Shanghai in an incident that sparked fury online, offering a glimpse into the growing frustrations of locked-down residents in China's Covid-19 hotspot.

A video of the beating at a residential compound in the Pudong district of the city was met with horror after going viral Wednesday on Chinese social media.

The clip, which appears to have been filmed by a resident of a nearby building, shows a Covid prevention worker -- dressed head to toe in protective gear -- chasing the corgi down a street and hitting it three times with a shovel. It then shows the dog lying motionless.

In two photos posted online, the corgi is seen running after a bus said to be taking its owner to an isolation facility. Another photo shows its corpse being taken away in a yellow plastic bag.

The video and photos have been reposted and deleted by multiple users. CNN cannot identify the original uploader of the video.