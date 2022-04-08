Nancy Pelosi postpones Asia trip after testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) A US Congressional delegation to Asia has been postponed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement followed a warning by China that it would take strong measures if the trip included a visit to Taiwan, as media reports in the region had claimed.

Pelosi's deputy communications director Drew Hammill said in a tweet on Thursday that the planned Congressional delegation to Asia, to be led by Pelosi over the two-week Congressional break, "will be postponed to a later date."

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly," Hammill tweeted.

Reports by some Japanese and Taiwanese media that Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan after a stop in Japan this weekend -- though not confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government -- had earlier sparked a warning from Beijing that such a visit would severely impact China-US relations.

