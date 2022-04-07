After rounds of tornadoes across the South, storm threatens North Carolina, Virginia and Florida next

(CNN) After dozens of tornadoes rolled through the South, another storm is threatening to deliver powerful winds and possibly more tornadoes Thursday to the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia along with parts of Florida.

There are nearly 2 million people in Georgia under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday due to potentially heavy rainfall. The areas under the watch were dealt up to 5 inches of rain, and up to an additional 2 inches are possible, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

A flash-flood warning has been issued until 6:15 a.m. for southern Atlanta, including Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties.

"Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding," the NWS Peachtree City office advised.

Also Thursday, a triple-whammy of strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes is threatening parts of North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, the Storm Prediction Center warned. More than 12 million people are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms in those areas, according to the SPC.

