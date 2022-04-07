Puerto Rican crews scramble to restore power after island-wide outage

(CNN) Puerto Rico's power grid suffered an island-wide outage Wednesday, utility officials said, leaving an untold number of people without electric service overnight as workers scrambled to restore it into Thursday morning.

The outage is believed to be related to a problem at the Costa Sur power plant outside the town of Guayanilla, near the island's southwest coast, Puerto Rican utility company LUMA Energy said.

A fire was visible at the plant in video posted Wednesday night to social media by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

LUMA Energy is working to restore power to customers, and the exact cause and the number of people affected weren't immediately known, the utility said early Thursday on Twitter.

"The power grid has suffered a massive island-wide blackout, potentially caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant," LUMA officials said Wednesday. In that statement, the company said it anticipated restoration efforts would continue into Thursday.

