Police officer and 2 others were shot in Philadelphia before suspect died of self-inflicted wound, officials say

(CNN) A Pennsylvania police officer and two other people were shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday evening before the suspect fatally shot himself, according to authorities.

The officer, who serves with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), is in a critical but stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement.

Two women, ages 57 and 42, were shot in the hips and are expected to recover from their injuries, the police statement said.

Gunshots were reported around 7 p.m., and officers chased the armed suspect into an apartment building, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said. Around that same time, officers received reports that the two women were shot nearby.

"Police officers from both Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA Police Department arrived on scene while this male fired shots at officers from both the second and third floor from this apartment building," Gripp said.

