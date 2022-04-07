Iowa survivalist who allegedly faked his own death in 2016 to avoid trial on child pornography charges arrested

(CNN) A Des Moines survivalist who allegedly faked his own death and fled the state to avoid trial on alleged child pornography charges is back in custody, according to a statement from the US Marshals in the Southern District of Iowa.

US Marshals found and arrested 28-year-old Jacob Greer in Spanaway, Washington, on Monday. He had been on the run since 2016, authorities said.

"The arrest of Jacob Greer after six years is a testament to the tenacity of Deputy US Marshals and our investigative partners," Ted Kamatchus, US Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa, said in the Tuesday statement

"Even though the case went cold, they would not quit," Kamatchus said.

Greer is currently at the Federal Detention Center in Seattle and will be transported to Des Moines to stand trial, accoring to the statement. He will be assigned counsel when he returns to Iowa, the Iowa public defender's office said.

