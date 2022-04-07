The Boston Marathon bans runners from Russia and Belarus 2 weeks before the race

(CNN) Despite qualifying, runners living in Russia or Belarus are banned from participating in this year's Boston Marathon and Boston Athletic Association 5K, according to organizers.

The ban affects 63 athletes who signed up for either one or both races, BAA spokesperson Kendra Butters told CNN.

The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 18 this year with 30,000 participants.

"Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," president & CEO of the BAA, Tom Grilk said , in a news release. "We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine."

Read More