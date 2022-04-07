Serena Williams appears to announce she plans to play at Wimbledon

(CNN) Serena Williams appeared to have announced she's returning to compete at Wimbledon this year.

The 23-time grand slam champion strongly suggested in an Instagram story video with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that she'll be at the competition this summer.

"We've been talking about my comeback, and he's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon," Williams said. "Can't wait!"

When Rodgers asked Serena why she wouldn't be participating in this year's US Open, Serena responded with, "Wimbledon's before the US Open, I've got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!"

CNN has reached out to Williams' representation for comment.

Read More