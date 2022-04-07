Hopes of peace in Yemen as President hands power to new presidential council

(CNN) Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been replaced by a newly formed presidential council in a bid to support UN efforts to end the country's seven-year civil war.

Analysts have called the announcement a "big deal" in the bitter conflict which has been described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The newly formed eight-member council replaces Hadi, who has been President for a decade since the ousting of President Ali Abdullah Saleh in 2012, as well as Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar.

"I irreversibly delegate to the Presidential Leadership Council my full powers in accordance with the constitution and the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism," Hadi, who is based in Riyadh, said in a televised address.

Seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the conflict is fought between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Houthi rebel group, which is backed by Tehran. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the conflict broke out, while millions have been left on the brink of starvation.

Read More