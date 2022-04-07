Turkey transfers Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia in move that likely ends case

By Jomana Karadsheh and Isil Sariyuce, CNN

Updated 4:25 AM ET, Thu April 7, 2022

People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi near the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, marking the two-year anniversary of his death on Friday, October 2, 2020.
(CNN)A Turkish court ruled Thursday that the trial in absentia of 26 suspects accused of murdering Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi can be transferred to Saudi Arabia, in a move that could effectively end the case.

Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 triggered a global outcry against the kingdom and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Turkish officials said the operation had been approved by the "highest levels" in Riyadh, while US intelligence assessed that bin Salman himself approved the operation. He denied the allegation.