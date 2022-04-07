Dirty Dozen 2022: Produce with the most and least pesticides

(CNN) Strawberries and spinach continue to top the annual list of the "Dirty Dozen" fruits and veggies that contain the highest levels of pesticides, followed by three greens -- kale, collard and mustard -- nectarines, apples, grapes, and bell and hot peppers, according to the Environmental Working Group's 2022 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

Cherries came in eighth this year on the list of the 12 most contaminated foods, with peaches, pears, celery and tomatoes rounding out the list.

But don't stop eating these foods, which are full of the vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants needed to battle chronic disease, experts say.

"If the things you love to eat are on the 'Dirty Dozen' list, we recommend buying organic versions when you can," said Alexis Temkin, a toxicologist at the EWG with expertise in toxic chemicals and pesticides.

"Several peer-reviewed studies and clinical trials have looked at what happens when people switch to a fully organic diet," she said. "Concentrations and measurements of pesticides decrease very rapidly."