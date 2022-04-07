A Ukrainian mother had plans to change her life this year. Russian forces shot her as she cycled home.

This story contains graphic images.

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) Iryna Filkina had big plans for the year. She was turning 53 in April and planned to start focusing on herself after spending the past three decades working tirelessly and raising her two daughters between the towns of Bucha and Irpin, in the suburbs of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Filkina signed up for a cosmetics course at the start of 2022 with local makeup artist Anastasia Subacheva, purchasing her first ever set of blush, eyeliner, and concealer, which she planned on wearing at an upcoming concert.

She even got a cherry red manicure for Valentines' Day, drawing "a heart on her finger because she started to love herself," Subacheva told CNN.

But her plans stalled at the end of February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Her daughters decided to cross the border into Poland, but Filkina stayed back to help people. She spent a week at Bucha's Epicenter shopping center, feeding people who were sheltering there and cooking for the Ukrainian military, according to her daughter.

On March 5, Filkina tried to get a seat in one of the cars that was evacuating people from the shopping center out of the town. But when there was no room, she decided to cycle home.

