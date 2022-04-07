Pakistan's top court rules that blocking a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan was unconstitutional

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled that a decision to block a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan was unconstitutional, with legislators now set to vote on Saturday.

The Supreme Court reached the unanimous decision after special proceedings that stretched to four days while Khan and his loyalist President Arif Alvi had steamrolled a process to start early elections. The Supreme Court also quashed Khan's order to dissolve parliament and call for early elections, calling it of "no legal effect."

A vote of confidence for Khan will now be held on Saturday at 10:30am local (1:30a ET).

Khan had called the election in a dramatic attempt to cling to power after the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a vote of no-confidence against him last Sunday, which had appeared almost certain to succeed.

Supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that he had acted to prevent a 'foreign conspiracy' to unseat Khan's regime.

