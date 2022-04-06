(CNN) Texas will send busloads of undocumented immigrants to the steps of the US Capitol, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, in response to the Biden administration ending a pandemic-era health order that effectively blocked migrants from entering the US.

Former President Donald Trump implemented the order, known as Title 42 , at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. His administration said the order was to help prevent the spread of the virus across the US' borders with Mexico and Canada, but public health officials, at the time, suspected political motivations

The Biden administration announced last week the order would end on May 23.

"To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden Administration to Washington, DC," Abbott said during a news conference Wednesday along the US-Mexico border in Weslaco, Texas.

The state has assembled a pool of up to 900 buses for the operation, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, who joined the governor Wednesday.