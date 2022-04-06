(CNN) Two people were injured in a workplace shooting in South Carolina Tuesday night before the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition after the shooting at the Fraenkische industrial plant in Anderson, South Carolina, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. The condition of the other victim was not released.

About 30 employees were at the plant when the shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m. and all but the two victims were able to escape, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said.

Authorities believe the shooter was a former employee at the plant and appeared to have a rifle.

"Obviously, a very scary scenario, very tragic scenario, and so we're trying to work through all the details now and begin the investigation," McBride said.