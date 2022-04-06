Nevada man charged with murder in death of Naomi Irion, who was missing for more than two weeks

(CNN) A Nevada man was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found last week after she disappeared in mid-March, court documents show.

Naomi Irion was last seen March 12 around 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot in the Lyon County town of Fernley -- about 35 miles east of Reno -- when she was abducted, according to officials. Her body was found March 29 in a neighboring county.

Troy Driver

Troy Driver , 41, of Fallon, has been charged with murder, according to an amended criminal complaint filed Tuesday in the Justice Court of Canal Township in Lyon County . Driver was also charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle and destruction of evidence.

According to the complaint, Driver kidnapped and shot Irion, then buried her body in an attempt to conceal his crime. Driver also hid or destroyed Irion's cellphone and disposed of the tires on his truck, the complaint states.

CNN has reached out to Driver's attorney multiple times for comment.

