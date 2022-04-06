George Mason University unveils memorial for people enslaved by school's founding father

(CNN) George Mason University unveiled a new memorial this week honoring the people enslaved by the university's namesake, as the Virginia school attempts to reckon with the prominent stateman's controversial history.

George Mason IV, a prominent figure in Virginia's history, known for penning the state's Declaration of Rights, which influenced several later documents including the US Bill of Rights, also had a complicated relationship with slavery, according to the Center for Mason Legacies.

Students "are often surprised to learn that George Mason IV was also a slaveholder," Wendi Manuel-Scott, the associated director for the research center, told CNN.

The memorial now sits next to a statue of Mason on the university's campus in Fairfax, Virginia. It is the centerpiece of the newly renovated plaza named after the late Dr. Roger Wilkins, who was an African American civil rights leader, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and a Mason professor.

The memorial, which was unveiled Monday, spans nearly 300 feet and features a quote from Dr. Wilkins and several markers with 81 unique names representing the more than 100 people believed to be owned by Mason at Gunston Hall plantation. A young man named James and a child named Penny, who were domestic servants, are highlighted in the memorial.

