(CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that transgender women should not compete in female sports in comments he said he knew could be seen as "controversial."

"I don't think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that's a controversial thing ... but it just seems to me to be sensible," Johnson said during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire on Wednesday, PA media reported.

Johnson made the comments while speaking on a number of issues, including the UK government's controversial decision not to include transgender people in the ban on so-called conversion therapy.

"And I also happen to think that women should have spaces, whether it's in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever, which are dedicated to women. That's as far as my thinking has developed on this issue. If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out," Johnson said, according to PA.

"That doesn't mean that I'm not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition. It's vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.

Read More