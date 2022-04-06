(CNN) Five-times European champion Barcelona will visit Australia for the first time to play an A-League All Stars team in a friendly next month, the club announced on Wednesday.

The match will take place at Sydney's 80,000-seater Olympic Stadium on Wednesday May 25, a few days before the A-League season concludes with the championship "Grand Final."

The A-League All-Stars team first took to the field in 2013 with a match against then-Premier League champions Manchester United , drawing a crowd of more than 83,000. Juventus visited a year later to play the All-Stars, but there has not been another match since.

Manchester United beat the All-Stars 5-1 when they played in 2013.

"As we emerge from our third COVID-impacted football season, Australia and the A-Leagues are once again the destination for international teams," said Danny Townsend, the CEO of the A-Leagues and outgoing Sydney FC chief executive, according to the Australian newspaper The Age.

"One of the world's best teams taking on the best of the A-League just days before the men's grand final is going to deliver a feast of football for fans in Australia during grand final week."

