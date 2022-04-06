Today, you’ll find a deal on AirPods Pro, discounted yard tools from Greenworks and savings on a Lenovo smart clock. All that and more below. Misen Nonstick Pan $65 From $32.50 at Misen Take advantage of Misen’s Supply Chain Sale with an affordable upgrade that’ll be the new star of your stovetop. The DTC cookware brand is offering their beloved nonstick pan starting at just $32.50 in the 10-inch size when you use code SUPPLYCHAINSAVINGS at checkout. The titanium-infused plasma primer ensures a long-lasting nonstick surface, and the silicone grip and ergonomic design allows for easy flipping and maneuvering. Apple AirPods Pro $249 $174 at Amazon You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $174, the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Our pick for best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Greenworks Outdoor tools sale Right now, Amazon is offering an array of Greenworks yard tools that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood. Whether you’re in the market for a leaf blower, hedge trimmer, lawn mower or anything else, this sale has got you covered with discounts up to 50%. You can also score a cordless stick vacuum with all its attachments for well under $200, so you can keep the inside of your home looking snazzy too. Lenovo Smart Clock $69.99 $49.99 at eBay Don’t be fooled by the Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s compact display. The device functions as a full-fledged smart display outfitted with Google Assistant for traffic reports, weather forecasts or streaming your Nest camera feed to your nightstand. Right now, you can score the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for just $49.99 at eBay. You can also get the clock paired with a wireless charging dock that can charge two additional devices at once for just $69.99. Disney Toy sale Help out the Easter Bunny this spring with toys from Disney, starting at $15 right now. Everyone’s favorite characters, from Stitch to Ariel to Pluto, are seeing solid discounts, and with code SHIPMAGIC, you can score free shipping for orders over $75. Additionally, fans of Disney’s nuiMOs plush toys rejoice — right now there is a buy two, get one free deal when you use code NUIMOS at checkout. Toys starting at $15 More deals to shop • Keep your furry friend busy with the virtually indestructible Chuckit Ultra Balls, down to $8 for two 2-packs at Amazon. • The powerful, long-lasting Coleman Divide+ Push 425L LED Lantern is just $11.73 at REI. • Keep your shedding pets’ fur at bay with the bObsweep PetHair Vision robot vacuum, $670 off today only. • Get those pearly whites looking bright with two Colgate Overnight Teeth Whitening Wands for just $37.50 with code BOGOLIT at checkout. • Save big on pet accessories, toys and beds right now at Woot! • Graduation season is approaching, and you can save on stationery thanks to Minted’s 15% off grad orders code GRADGIFT22 at Minted. • Osmo kits and games are 30% off right now, meaning you can save while keeping your kids occupied with activities that are interactive, educational and most of all fun. • Keep your tools, off-season gear and whatever else secure and organized in a garage storage system, now heavily discounted at The Home Depot. • With the Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA air purifier now just $149.99 at Walmart, you’ll be breathing easier than ever. • Thanks to a fitness sale at Lowe’s, you can shop discounted exercise balls and resistance bands today only. Deals you may have missed Parade Secret Sale Parade’s cute, comfy underwear are a cult favorite — more than 70,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. Right now the brand is offering up to 50% off best selling styles during its Secret Sale. Browse underwear as low as $4, bras and bralettes from $15 and more while supplies last. Apple Watch SE $279 $229 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE is currently discounted to the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Deeply integrated with the iPhone and sporting a modern design, the SE carries all the essential Apple Watch features — you can text or make a call from your wrist, track activity, use any watchOS app, measure your heart rate and even track your sleep. If you’re cool without the always-on display, taking an electrocardiogram (ECG) or measuring blood oxygen, it’s the Apple Watch for you. Microsoft Office Lifetime License $349 $49.99 at Stacksocial Right now, you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat. Tarte Cosmetics 50% off all concealers Right now, you can get your favorite Tarte concealers — including the best selling, cruelty-free Shape Tape — with code SAVE50 at checkout. This is a rare sale, and it’s only valid for a few days, so shop now to secure the discounts. Oxo Bakeware sale Right now, you can upgrade all your grimy old bakeware with new sets from Oxo. Whether you need a baking dish, cookie sheet or muffin tin, this sale has you covered with 20% off baking essentials. Constructed from high-quality materials that boast ideal heat distribution and extreme durability, Oxo bakeware is a great choice for your kitchen. Wild One 35% off pet favorites Celebrate National Pet Day with an exclusive 35% off sale at Wild One. The brand is offering discounts on many of its popular jewel-toned products, from carriers to chew toys to organic treats. Just use code CNN35 at checkout to get the low prices. Keurig 20% off sitewide Starting today, Keurig is offering 20% off sitewide when you use code SPRINGBLOOMS at checkout. Whether you want to splurge on a new coffee maker or stock up on grounds, this sale is a great opportunity to keep caffeinated this spring. This sale only lasts until April 7, so don’t hesitate to browse their site right now. Open Spaces 20% off sitewide Keep your apartment organized and stylish with home goods from Open Spaces, a brand specializing in attractive storage solutions. Arrange your socks in the felt bins, keep your shoes handy on the entryway rack or spice up your desk with the colorful acrylic storage “gems.” Open Spaces makes it easy to combine your spring cleaning routine with beautiful aesthetics, so take advantage of their 20% sitewide sale happening right now. The discount applies automatically in your cart. Bodum Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder $131.99 $79.99 at Bodum The Bodum Bistro, our testers’ pick for the best budget coffee grinder, is down to $79.99. The burr grinder is packaged in a contemporary look (we especially like it in poppy red) and includes a dozen adjustable settings, a static cling-free glass bean catcher and just enough special features to make it an ideal starter machine. Echo Buds (2nd Generation) $119.99 $49.99 at Amazon Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds allow you to take Alexa on the go — and now they’re on sale. When you pick up your pair (with a wired charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can score a major deal — this price beats our previous low by $10.