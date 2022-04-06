As the world reacts in horror to Bucha, China's state media strikes a different tone

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

(CNN) Shocking images showing the bodies of civilians scattered across the streets of Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, have sparked global horror in recent days and raised the urgency of ongoing investigations into alleged Russian war crimes. But a starkly different narrative is playing out on China's state-run media.

There, domestic media reports on the civilian causalities in Bucha have been quick to emphasize the Russian rebuttal, with two prominent televised reports from national broadcaster CCTV this week highlighting unsubstantiated claims from Moscow that the situation was staged after Russian forces withdrew from the area.

In one report, a caption citing Russia with the words "Ukrainians directed a good show," flashes over heavily blurred footage from the Ukrainian town.

There is no evidence to suggest this is the case. Satellite images suggest some bodies had been there since at least March 18, while eyewitnesses have said the carnage began weeks ago

Separately, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said the shocking images from Bucha showed "all the signs" that civilians were "directly targeted and directly killed." On Tuesday, UN chief António Guterres added to growing international calls for a war crimes investigation into the killing of civilians in the town.

