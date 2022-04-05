Parts of the South are again under the threat of tornadoes and severe storms

(CNN) Parts of the South are once again under the threat of severe weather this week, with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail possible Tuesday from Louisiana to North Carolina.

A tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m. CT for northeast Texas, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said.

Severe storms moving through the region may produce tornadoes, wind gusts up to 75 mph and golf-ball sized hail, forecasters said. More than five million people are in the watch area, including the cities of Dallas, Texarkana, which straddles the Texas-Arkansas border, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Flash flood warnings were also issued in the Dallas area overnight, where between 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen and another 2 inches was possible.

"Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding," the NWS Fort Worth office said.

