South Dakota restricts teaching of critical race theory in schools

(CNN) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at restricting the teaching of "inherently divisive concepts" in K-12 schools.

The move makes South Dakota the latest Republican-controlled state to restrict how history and systemic racism can be taught in schools. Noem, a Republican, had recently signed legislation meant to limit similar teachings in colleges and universities.

"Our children will not be taught that they are racists or that they are victims, and they will not be compelled to feel responsible for the mistakes of their ancestors," Noem said in a statement. "We will guarantee that our students learn America's true and honest history -- that includes both our triumphs and our mistakes."

The order says the Department of Education shall not "direct or compel" employees, students, or teachers to "personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to inherently divisive concepts," and must end policies that promote them.

In her order, Noem described "inherently divisive concepts" as the ideas indicating that a "race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin" is superior to another and that a person should be discriminated against based solely on those factors.

