Minneapolis mayor officially ends the execution of no-knock search warrants by police

(CNN) The Minneapolis Police Department will officially be prohibited from executing all no-knock search warrants starting April 8, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Jacob Frey's new policy will prohibit the MPD from requesting no-knock search warrants and from responding to requests of similar searches from other jurisdictions, according to a Tuesday statement from Frey's office.

The policy is not an outright "ban" on unannounced police entries, as Frey has said there are still certain pressing circumstances where police entry into a property may be necessary.

A no-knock search warrant authorizes an officer to enter a premises without knocking and without announcing their presence or purpose before entering. The practice has come under criticism following high-profile shooting deaths by police of people inside residences, including Breonna Taylor in Louisville in 2020 and Amir Locke in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Locke, 22, was shot and killed on February 2 during the execution of a no-knock warrant tied to a murder investigation out of nearby St. Paul, Minnesota. Locke was not named on any of the search warrants as police were looking for his cousin, two others and evidence tied to that homicide investigation. Frey imposed an immediate moratorium on the request and execution of no-knock warrants after Locke's death.

Read More