Study of wealthy nations finds American women most likely to die of preventable causes, pregnancy complications

(CNN) A new study found that women in the US face the highest rates of preventable and maternal mortality when compared with women in 10 other wealthy nations.

According to data collected by the Commonwealth Fund and published Tuesday, American women have an avoidable mortality rate of 198 per 100,000, the highest of any nation included in the study. The United Kingdom had the next highest rate, at 146 per 100,000.

The US also had the highest maternal mortality rate: 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, more than triple the rate of any other country studied. When looking only at Black maternal mortality, the rate jumped to 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births.

By comparison, in Norway in 2019, the last year for which data was available, there were zero maternal deaths.

"A high rate of cesarean sections, inadequate prenatal care, and elevated rates of chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease may be factors contributing to the high U.S. maternal mortality rate. Many maternal deaths result from missed or delayed opportunities for treatment," the researchers wrote.

