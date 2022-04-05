Paris (CNN) At the start of 2022, France's upcoming presidential election looked set to be one of the country's most watched political races in decades.

An incumbent president standing for election for only the second time in his life; a candidate twice convicted of inciting racist and religious hatred polling in second place; another hard-right stalwart in third and the long-dominant left of French politics in disarray.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine.

With Europe's eyes fixed firmly on Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody war, priorities have quickly shifted: Ammunition stockpiles, high stakes diplomacy and even the threat of a nuclear strike have all entered the national debate.

Campaigning has been disrupted by the crisis, and several key candidates have had to backtrack on their past support for Putin.

