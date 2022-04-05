Direct-to-consumer brand Misen offers thoughtfully designed, high-quality cookware without the hiked-up prices you’re used to. Thanks to tireless product development and premium materials, Misen’s cookware promises an enhanced cooking experience for novice home cooks and professional chefs alike. Right now, you can save big on some of Misen’s most popular items, including their nonstick pan and Dutch oven. Since Misen already prioritizes affordability as a baseline for all their goods, sales on their site are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something. You can take 50% off customer favorites when you apply SUPPLYCHAINSAVINGS at checkout, now through April 8. Everything is ready to ship straight to your door — as long as it doesn’t sell out first. Nonstick Pan $65 From $33 at Misen We can confidently say that this pan, which has over five thousand five-star reviews, will be a new favorite on your stovetop. The titanium-infused plasma primer and high-tech coating ensures a long-lasting nonstick surface, so you won’t need to replace this pan anytime soon. The silicone grip keeps the handle cool to the touch, and its ergonomic design allows for easy flipping and maneuvering. Dutch Oven $165 $83 at Misen Most Dutch ovens are so expensive they practically require a mortgage — but not this one. At just $165, it offers an array of thoughtful features like four-layered premium enamel and easy-grip wide handles. This 7-quart pot is also oven- and dishwasher-safe, making it versatile and easy to clean for daily use. Enameled Cast-Iron Braiser $140 $70 at Misen This sturdy enamel pan integrates the useful features of the Dutch oven in a shallower shape, making it easier to handle for everyday use. It’s not just for braises, either — this pan is a great tool for whipping up stir-fries, baking sweet treats, or roasting in the oven. At just $70, this is a steal for a compact yet versatile piece of cookware. Grill Pan $65 $33 at Misen Achieve a charred look from the comfort of your kitchen with the Misen Grill Pan — no outdoor grill required. Made of premium enamel and durable cast iron, this pan makes it simple to sear everything from vegetable kabobs to grilled cheese sandwiches to steaks, right on your stove top. Oven Steel $75 From $38 at Misen This tool may look unassuming, but it’s an essential investment for frequent home cooks. The A36 carbon steel absorbs and retains heat inside your oven, yielding consistent and stable temperature control. You’ll never have to worry about uneven baking again. Prep Tool Holder $25 $13 at Misen Keep your kitchen tools organized with this container. Elegant, perfectly sized, and easy to clean, this concrete storage solution is the perfect addition to any countertop — and right now it’s just $13.