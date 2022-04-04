(CNN) Scientists and government representatives were locked in marathon talks late Sunday night in a race to complete the last installment of a landmark UN climate report, as a number of fossil fuel-producing nations objected to strong statements that the world must end its use of coal, oil and natural gas, a source familiar with the talks told CNN.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) three-part report is published once every six or seven years. Dozens of climate scientists from around the world, who are experts in their fields, had expected to finalize a summary of the third and final section on Friday and publish it Monday morning. Instead they negotiated all weekend amid a slew of objections from governments to its contents.

The report is based on thousands of studies by hundreds of scientists, and the summary is a document of dozens of pages intended to guide policymakers. It is now scheduled to be published seven hours later than expected on Monday.

"One issue is the fundamental, underlying declaration that the world has to get off fossil fuels as quickly as possible. (These objections are) coming from countries with economic interests, from countries that are prioritizing that above what is clearly a global imperative," the source told CNN, declining to name particular nations.

"Scientists want to send the extra-clear message that what needs to happen next is to get off fossil fuels to cut emissions as quickly as possible in this decade."

Read More